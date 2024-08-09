Insider: Steelers Trading George Pickens After Brandon Aiyuk?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are paitently waiting for a trade to happen, likely sending Brandon Aiyuk to the East coast as they add an All-Pro wide receiver from the San Francisco 49ers. But if a deal gets done, does that strike the end of George Pickens in Pittsburgh?
During a recent episode of his podcast the GM Shuffle, NFL insider Michael Lombardi made the point that adding Aiyuk in a trade could make things difficult for the Steelers. If they pay the current 49ers wideout $30 million per season, which is the expectation, it might lead to issues with their other star wide receiver down the line.
"If I were Omar Khan, I would be really scared of Pickens because if I do the Aiyuk deal and pay him $30 million, I’m gonna have a really unhappy George Pickens on my hand," Lombardi said. "He’s gonna be unhappy not getting the ball. He’s not eligible for a contract extension yet, so that’s the problem. What do you pay him? He’s gonna have a real issue there."
Pickens is entering the third year of his rookie deal and is mostly likely set to begin negotiations next spring. If the Steelers add Aiyuk, it could mean they do not have the cap space to pay both wide receivers, which means Pickens is on his way. Or, as Lombardi sees it, means a trade is coming.
"I could see them trading George [Pickens] if he got to become a problem, because somebody will take on that problem because he’s got so much talent. He is gonna be a problem if Aiyuk walks in there making $30 plus million a year, I can promise you that," Lombardi said.
The Steelers remain in negotiations with the 49ers and are waiting for a response on a potential deal. Landing Aiyuk almost guarantees a long-term extension. And if Lombardi is right, it may also lead to a move for Pickens in the future.
