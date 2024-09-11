Analyst: Steelers Struggle in Key Area With Justin Fields
PITTSBURGH -- Justin Fields made his first start as the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback in their win against the Atlanta Falcons, in which they won 18-10. The defense played great, but the offense left much to be desired.
All 18 of the Steelers points came off of the leg of Chris Boswell, who went 6 for 6 on field goals to total 18 points on the day. Fields was able to complete 17 of 23 passes for 156 yards, but was unable to score a touchdown en route to their win.
The performance from Fields has raised some criticism, some of which from high profile NFL analysts. Dan Orlovsky of ESPN criticized Fields lack of speed when it came to releasing the football.
"If Fields is going to stay the starter for Pittsburgh, how do they find a quick game and efficient pass game?" Orlovsky said in a post to his personal X Account. "I don't believe that their offense can just line up if Justin's the guy and run 'quick game,’ which is three-step catch and throw. They're going to have to figure out a different way with Justin to get the easy completions schematically and that's going to fall on Arthur Smith.”
As a member of the Chicago Bears, Fields ranked last in the NFL in qualified quarterbacks in release speed since 2021, at an average of 3.1 seconds. According to ESPN and Steelers Depot's John J. Kurcina, this timing worsened to 3.23 for the 2023 season specifically.
In 2023, Fields was 5th in the NFL in terms of most sacks taken with 44. The person in front of him was none other than his future teammate, Russell Wilson, who took 45 sacks as a Bronco in 2023.
Although both quarterbacks are now afforded a better offensive line than they had previously played with, if the Steelers are to stick with Fields, they should expect issues with their pace of play to continue.
