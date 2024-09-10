New Lawsuit Could Allow Browns to Release Deshaun Watson
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers rivals, Cleveland Browns, didn't have the opening week they hoped to. And with their struggles, many are pointing out that Deshaun Watson may never be the quarterback they wanted him to be when they handed him a fully-guaranteed contract.
According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, however, the Browns may be looking at a difficult situation that may lead to his release. Watson is currently facing a new lawsuit where the plaintiff is accusing him of sexual assault, battery and emotional distress for an alleged incident that happened in October of 2020.
Florio explains that because of the situation, the Browns may have the option to remove themselves from the five-year deal. He explains that PFT obtained a copy of the contract, and paragraph 42 reads as follows:
"Player hereby represents and warrants (except as otherwise disclosed to club in writing), as of the date hereof, that (1) Player has not been charged with, indicted for, convicted of or pled nolo contendre to any felony and/or misdemeanor involving fraud or moral turpitude, (ii) Player has not engaged in conduct which could subject him to a charge, indictment or conviction of any such offense, and (iii) no circumstances exist that would prevent Player’s continuing availability to the Club for duration of this Contract."
"Based on the default language connected to the various guarantees, Watson doesn’t necessarily have to be suspended for the payments to be voided. Instead, if he 'violates any material term of the Contract {included, but not limited to, Paragraph 42),' Watson has defaulted and the future guarantees can be voided," Florio explains.
In this instance, it would be if Watson did not disclose the lawsuit to the Browns. If he did not, Florio believes the contract can be voided.
The situation is complicated and relies heavily on what Watson and the Browns' communication has been throughout the week. It's a situation that will continue to progress, but the rest of the NFL world will be watching, and things can continue to become complicated moving forward.
Make sure you bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more