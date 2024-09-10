Former Steelers WR Already on Trade Block?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers sent Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers this offseason in exchange for cornerback Donte Jackson. Through Week 1, Jackson has one interception, and could've had two. Meanwhile, Johnson finished with two receptions for 19 yards in his NFC debut.
Already, the loss for the Panthers is forcing questions, and one name some analysts believe could be on the trade block is Johnson.
"If the team can’t improve in the coming weeks, don’t be surprised if they trade wide receiver Diontae Johnson to a new team," David Latham of Last Word on Sports writes.
"Acquired in an offseason trade, Diontae Johnson proved during his five years with the Pittsburgh Steelers that he can overcome subpar quarterback play. However, he apparently cannot overcome Bryce Young, as the 2023 first-overall pick had a disastrous debut in Week 1. You can’t blame the supporting cast for the Alabama product playingthispoorly, and if you don’t have a quarterback, you don’t have a realistic shot of winning. The Panthers will probably embrace another rebuild in 2025, and they’ll likely send Johnson to whichever team offers the biggest return."
Latham suggests the Los Angeles Chargers and Steelers' rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, could be the favorites to make a move for Johnson. The 28-year-old is on the final year of his contract and has 4,382 yards and 25 touchdowns under his belt in the NFL.
One of the best route runners in the NFL, Johnson is viewed as a starter on almost all teams. However, with the Panthers ship sinking after just one week, the team could look to move him before they get no return on their offseason addition. And because of it, Johnson could find himself back in the AFC, and maybe the AFC North, before the midway point of his first season with Carolina.
