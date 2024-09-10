Justin Fields Wins Steelers QB Job? Two Superstars Emerge
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 wasn't the prettiest, but there were few moments when you thought this team was going to fall. And even if Chris Boswell score all of their points with six field goals, the offense did enough to set themselves up for victory.
Now, the question becomes, is Justin Fields the starter moving forward?
His performance in Week 1 wasn't the best. By no means should anyone be labeling him the next NFL superstar. But there weren't moments when he lost the Steelers the game, and with the defense and running game he has around him, that's all he needs to do.
The Steelers offense went three-and-out just twice against the Falcons. That allowed T.J. Watt and company to stay sharp, and handed Boswell enough opportunities to win the game. Now, with a full week of practice as the starter - if the Steelers give him one - does the group get even better?
Pittsburgh has a massive question to answer this week, and the right answer might be the more difficult one.
Meanwhile, what is the reaction to Arthur Smith's first game as the Steelers' play-caller? While no touchdowns were scored, the adjustments were there, and this group looked better as the game went on.
Maybe, Pittsburgh's offensive coordinator needs a full week with his QB1 as well.
Plus, we're talking the Steelers defense, the wide receiver need and what to expect this week. Yes, Pittsburgh might have the best defense in football, and the additions of DeShon Elliott and Donte Jackson are scary good. But also, yes, the need for another wide receiver is very strong, and general manager Omar Khan should already be thinking about the next option - unless it's Roman Wilson.
