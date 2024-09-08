Analyst Puts Major Pressure on Steelers Star WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' receiving room was met with skepticism all off-season. From talk of drafting a wide receiver in the first round of the draft to trading for 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, there is reason to believe the Steelers' wanted to make upgrades to their roster of receivers.
But the envelope is sealed, stamped and mailed. For the Steelers' season-opener against the Falcons these are the receivers they will ride with. On top of that list is third-year wide receiver George Pickens, who fans and voices around the league hope can do the heavy lifting.
"When you look at this receiver group, George Pickens has got to have a monster game for this team because I don't know who else does," said PFF's Trevor Sikkema. "I feel like just out of necessity there's going to be a handful of, 'Welp, got to just throw it to Pickens."
Last season, the Steelers' employed former third-round pick wide receiver Diontae Johnson. Johnson's presence alleviated Pickens having the WR1 role every week, but with Johnson now on the Panthers, Pickens is certainly every opponent's main focus.
Pickens had 63 receptions for 1,140 yards and five touchdowns last season. Johnson recorded 51 receptions for 717 yards and also five touchdowns but only played in 13 games compared to Pickens playing in every game.
After Pickens and Johnson, last season's receiving room had minimal production. To try to upgrade, the Steelers' front office brought in Falcons' wide receivers Van Jefferson and Scotty Miller who hauled in 101 and 161 respective yards last season. Other than Pickens, the other returning wide receiver is Calvin Austin III, but even he brings with him only 180 yards - 72 of which came on a single touchdown pass.
Johnson's departure leaves a large amount of production unaccounted for. The man that everybody is pointing to fill that hole is Pickens. The task is no easier against the Falcons who roster several talented defensive backs. No matter the Falcons' defense or which quarterback gets Pickens the ball, the black and gold must hold their hope with #14.
