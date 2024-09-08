All Steelers

Steelers Release Legendary Hype Video

The Pittsburgh Steelers brought in one of their biggest fans for this one.

Noah Strackbein

Jun 23, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Snoop Dogg watches during the US Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jun 23, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Snoop Dogg watches during the US Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a massive fan in Snoop Dogg, and from time to time, they make sure to use their biggest star in their videos. This time, they brought in the legendary rapper to get fans and the rest of the NFL hyped for for the regular season.

With Week 1 here, the Steelers released their hype video for the season. And, of course, they starred Snoop Dogg in it, adding even more fire to a day that can barely get any bigger.

"It's that time again," Snoop Dogg starts it off. And as chills run through every fan's body, he continues, highlighting the work, effort, changes and decisions the Steelers put in to get them to here - the start of the 2024 season.

"The season is here," Snoop Dogg continues. "The roster is set."

And for those listening closely, Steelers OnSI's Noah Strackbein also made an appearance.

"The Pittsburgh Steelers are cooking."

The Steelers kick off the regular season on the road against the Atlanta Falcons. From there, they get another revenge game in Week 2, this one coming for Russell Wilson against the Denver Broncos. And with a difficult slate on the backhalf, they're looking to take advantage of their early campaign before the bye week.

Football is officially back, and the Steelers are ready to make some noise. With the help of their iconic fan, Snoop Dogg, and the voices of their coaches, they have everyone fired up for the season.

There are questions surrounding the team, decisions that need to be made, and sleepers who need to step up. But all we have is talk until they step on the field and begin the journey. So, as we say all the time, Here We Go.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

Published
Noah Strackbein

NOAH STRACKBEIN

Noah is the Publisher for All Steelers, Inside the Panthers (InsideThePanthers.com) and Inside the Penguins (InsidethePenguins.com), and is the host of All Steelers Talk (YouTube.com/AllSteelersTalk). A Scranton native, Noah made his way to the Pittsburgh sports scene in 2017. Now, he's pretty much full-yinzer.

Home/News