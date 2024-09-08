Steelers Release Legendary Hype Video
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a massive fan in Snoop Dogg, and from time to time, they make sure to use their biggest star in their videos. This time, they brought in the legendary rapper to get fans and the rest of the NFL hyped for for the regular season.
With Week 1 here, the Steelers released their hype video for the season. And, of course, they starred Snoop Dogg in it, adding even more fire to a day that can barely get any bigger.
"It's that time again," Snoop Dogg starts it off. And as chills run through every fan's body, he continues, highlighting the work, effort, changes and decisions the Steelers put in to get them to here - the start of the 2024 season.
"The season is here," Snoop Dogg continues. "The roster is set."
And for those listening closely, Steelers OnSI's Noah Strackbein also made an appearance.
"The Pittsburgh Steelers are cooking."
The Steelers kick off the regular season on the road against the Atlanta Falcons. From there, they get another revenge game in Week 2, this one coming for Russell Wilson against the Denver Broncos. And with a difficult slate on the backhalf, they're looking to take advantage of their early campaign before the bye week.
Football is officially back, and the Steelers are ready to make some noise. With the help of their iconic fan, Snoop Dogg, and the voices of their coaches, they have everyone fired up for the season.
There are questions surrounding the team, decisions that need to be made, and sleepers who need to step up. But all we have is talk until they step on the field and begin the journey. So, as we say all the time, Here We Go.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.