Steelers Land Rising QB in Latest Mock Draft
Though the Pittsburgh Steelers and the rest of the league are still in the middle of the preseason, 2026 NFL Draft talk has already begun popping up.
In his "appropriately early" mock draft, Todd McShay had the Steelers selecting Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 15 overall pick.
"Aaron Rodgers is a one-year solution, and sixth-round pick Will Howard looks more like a good career backup than the quarterback of the future," McShay wrote. "Mendoza isn’t there yet, but I saw a lot of positives—including a snappy release, excellent touch, and a plus arm—in his tape this summer."
The Steelers have dealt with plenty of question marks at quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger retired following the 2021 campaign, failing to find a long-term solution at the most important position in the sport.
The last two offseasons in particular have seen an excessive amount of turnover behind center in Pittsburgh. The franchise signed Russell Wilson and traded Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles before acquiring Justin Fields from the Chicago Bears in March 2024.
Both Wilson and Fields hit the open market this March and left the Steelers, signing with the New York Giants and Jets, respectively.
Pittsburgh countered by first bringing back Mason Rudolph on a two-year contract and selecting Howard in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft before finally closing the deal with Aaron Rodgers on a one-year pact.
Working under the assumption that Rodgers will retire once the upcoming season concludes, the Steelers are expected to target a signal caller early in next year's draft, which will be held in Pittsburgh.
There's a number of enticing prospects at the position in the class, including Penn State's Drew Allar, South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers and Clemson's Cade Klubnik, but Mendoza is a recent riser who holds plenty of upside.
Throwing for 4,712 yards, 30 touchdowns and 16 interceptions while starting 19 games over the past two seasons at California, Mendoza transferred to Indiana last December in hopes of leading the program to a second-consecutive College Football Playoff berth.
A strong-armed quarterback who is excellent from the pocket with good athleticism, Mendoza will almost certainly be on Pittsburgh's radar next spring.
