Steelers Release Former Eagles Speedster
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are continuing to trim their roster from 90 to 53 ahead of the final deadline, and are starting to narrow their wide receiver room. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the team has released veteran Quez Watkins.
Watkins signed with the Steelers during free agency and was viewed as a top candidate to take over as the team's No. 2 wideout alongside George Pickens. After an impressive Organized Team Activities and minicamp showing, his play took a step backward. His struggles were highlighted by two poor decisions as a punt returner in the opening preseason game, followed by a muffed punt later in the game.
By the end of the preseason, it was foreseen that Watkins was going to be a cut candidate during the final roster trim. With the emergence of Dez Fitzpatrick and Scotty Miller, the team was shortening the window of opportunity for others, allowing those who stood tall to get more reps.
Watkins, 26, now hits the open market with an opportunity to land elsewhere. The speedster spent the first four years of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, catching 98 passes for 1,249 yards and six touchdowns.
As for the Steelers wideout room, they will continue to narrow their choices and cut players. George Pickens, Van Jefferson and Calvin Austin look to be the three who lead the pack, with rookie Roman Wilson hopeful to return for the regular season from an ankle sprain. Millers and Fitzpatrick are likely right on the verge of a roster spot.
The team could also look elsewhere, with names like Tim Patrick and John Metchie being names of interest, and former players like Miles Boykin and Allen Robinson hitting the open market after being cut by the New York Giants.
Teams will need to finalize their roster by 4 P.M. ET on Aug. 27.
