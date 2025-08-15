Steelers Exec Hints at WR Addition
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a few weeks until their regular season begins against the New York Jets. The Week 1 matchup is defined by the quarterback battle set to occur between Aaron Rodgers and Justin Fields. As the two quarterbacks try to outlast their former teams, the Steelers must resolve a much bigger issue.
The number two wide receiver spot is wide open on the Steelers' depth chart. Calvin Austin III, expected to be the second receiver when the season opens, hasn't practiced since August 1st under the lights and a full St. Vincent College crowd. Second-year pass-catcher Roman Wilson has continued to show flashes of brilliance separated by mediocrity, meaning he can't grab onto the second spot on the depth chart either. Without someone stepping up and claiming that role, Steelers general manager Omar Khan may be forced to add a receiver before the regular season begins.
While that isn't the intention, Steelers assistant general manager Andy Weidl recently told the media that a trade can't be ruled out. Weidl was asked about the group's performance through this portion of the preseason. His response shed light on the team's evaluation of players like Wilson and Austin leading up to Week 1.
"We’re good there, watching these guys grow and develop," he told reporters. "We’re always going to keep an eye on them. When a player becomes available, as we talked about last year, we always do our due diligence. That’s our job. Any player that becomes available in any position in the league, that’s on us. We have to know the player. If it’s the right player at the right price, we’ll look at it,”
What is complicating the matter further is the injury concerns at another position. The calls for another top-tier pass-catcher were mitigated for a bit when the team acquired Pro Bowl tight end Jonnu Smith from the Miami Dolphins. The combination of Smith, Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington is a trio that should erase the need for another player on the outside to catch the ball.
But Smith hasn't participated fully in a practice since arriving in Pittsburgh. At their most recent joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of their preseason contest, Smith was in street clothes on the sidelines. For the Steelers to determine if they truly need a wide receiver, they must first get Jonnu Smith healthy and participating in the offense.
Until then, the need for another offensive option remains at the top of the Steelers' priority list. As Weidl suggested, the team remains high on the player already in the locker room. That said, it won't stop the Steelers from making another major move if the fit and price is right before Week 1 of the regular season.
