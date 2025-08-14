Steelers Make Strange Change to Depth Chart
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their second depth chart of the preseason, and it includes quite an interesting development as it pertains to the offensive line.
2024 first-round pick Troy Fautanu, as expected, remains the starter at right tackle, but three-time Pro Bowler Andrus Peat has slotted in as the second-string option at the position.
Peat signed a one-year deal with the Steelers last week as the team looked to bolster their depth up front. The fact that he's rather far up the depth chart isn't the surprising part, though: it's his position.
Throughout his 10-year career, Pro Football Focus has charted Peat as lining up at right tackle for just 78 snaps, with all of them coming during his rookie season with the New Orleans Saints in 2015.
The 31-year-old has primarily played left guard, logging 4,469 total reps there according to PFF, and he was among the league's top interior linemen during his prime.
Peat's racked up 1,959 reps at left tackle, meaning he's not a stranger to the tackle position, but switching sides takes some time to get used to.
After joining the Steelers last week, he told reporters that he's ready to work on adapting to right tackle and will play there if the team needs him to.
“It’s definitely something you gotta work on, especially if you’ve played there your whole career,” Peat said. “But I feel like if I needed to, I could play on the right.”
Peat got plenty of playing time during Pittsburgh's preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars last Saturday, recording 21 snaps at left tackle and allowing a pressure.
With some lingering concerns regarding Broderick Jones' performance and the health of Fautanu after dislocating his kneecap early in his rookie year, adding Peat to the mix was a sensible move for the Steelers.
It's certainly interesting that he's listed as the top backup at right tackle considering he has almost zero prior professional experience there, but as a veteran with an impressive track record in the NFL, it appears Pittsburgh is confident that Peat can learn quickly and become a quality reserve option at the position.
