Steelers Cut Former Rams CB
The Pittsburgh Steelers' roster maneuvers continue as the 53-man deadline on August 26 rapidly approaches.
After signing former New England Patriots defensive back Mikey Victor earlier this week, the Steelers waived/injured cornerback Cameron McCutcheon.
McCutcheon sustained a hamstring injury in the team's preseason-opening victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars last Saturday. He played 14 snaps in the contest, per Pro Football Focus, and earned a 93.4 overall grade from the site.
The 25-year-old was not claimed off waivers and has reverted to injured reserve, meaning he'll miss the entire 2025 campaign unless he comes to terms on a settlement with Pittsburgh.
McCutcheon was listed as a third-string boundary corner on the Steelers' initial depth chart that was released last week.
He started his college career at FCS program Gardner-Webb in 2018, finishing his freshman season with 14 total tackles and a forced fumble in 10 games. During the 2019 season, he played in 11 contests and logged 54 tackles with three passes defended. In his last year at the school in 2020, McCutcheon recorded 19 tackles and the first interception of his career across four games.
He transferred to another FCS program, Western Carolina, for the 2021 campaign, tallying 47 tackles to go with two interceptions, four passes defended and a fumble recovery over 11 contests that season. In 2022, McCutcheon was credited with 32 tackles, four passes defended and a fumble recovery over 11 games.
After he wasn't selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, McCutcheon signed with the Los Angeles Rams. He played 139 snaps across the preseason as a rookie before being let go at final roster cuts.
He subsequently went unclaimed on waivers and signed to the Rams' practice squad, remaining there until he was let go on November 21. McCutcheon would return to the team a week later and sign a futures deal with them in the ensuing offseason.
During the 2024 preseason, he logged a total of 123 snaps. McCutcheon didn't crack the 53-man roster once again, though, and did not resurface on Los Angeles' practice squad after passing through waivers.
The Steelers signed McCutcheon to a reserve/futures contract in January, and he was included on the team's rookie minicamp roster in May.
