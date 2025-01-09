New Trade Candidate for Steelers' Mike Tomlin? QB Changes?
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the playoffs but everyone is talking about the offseason. Why? Because entering a third battle with the Baltimore Ravens brings much less optimism with a four-game losing streak behind it.
Whenever the season does end, especially if it ends in the Wild Card round, there are going to be plenty of conversations about head coach Mike Tomlin. Right now, it’s about a potential trade, sending the Super Bowl champion to a new team, giving both sides a fresh start.
And there’s one team emerging that everyone is talking about.
What is the order of teams Tomlin would even consider, if he ever would? And what’s it going to cost to acquire a coach like Tomlin?
Plus, one NFL insider believes the Steelers could be the saviors of Aaron Rodgers career. Rodgers to Pittsburgh doesn’t seem very likely, but this is two insiders now floating the idea.
Here’s a better question. What quarterbacks would the Steelers prefer over him that will be available? We have a list.
Will Justin Fields play against the Ravens? Probably a little, but not as much as the Steelers are letting on. And maybe the question everyone has to start asking is whether or not Pittsburgh has ruined their chances at keeping the young quarterback if Russell Wilson doesn't come back.
