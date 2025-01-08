Ravens Could Suffer Major Blow for Steelers Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will head to Baltimore for their Wild Card matchup with the Ravens. But they may not have to square off against their AFC North rival's best wide receiver.
Wideout Zay Flowers suffered a knee injury during the team's Week 18 win over the Cleveland Browns. The non-contact injury raised immediate concerns, wondering if Flowers' season was officially over. Well, he avoided major injury, suffering just a knee sprain in the regular season finale.
Coming into the week, Flowers' status was up in the air, with head coach John Harbaugh calling him "day-to-day." But according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Flowers is a "long shot" to play against the Steelers in the Wild Card round.
"Pro Bowl receiver Zay Flowers for the Baltimore Ravens, to my understanding, is a long shot to play this weekend," Rapoport said. "He is pretty soar dealing with that sprain, had several opinions on it. Everyone has a chance because it's the playoffs, but to me, it appears to be a long shot."
"This week seems like a no," he added.
Without Flowers, the Ravens will rely on Rashod Bateman to be their top wide receiver. Not having Flowers on the field will likely lead to quarterback Lamar Jackson leaning on tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely more in the receiving game.
