Steelers Could Save Aaron Rodgers Career
While it looked like a near lock at a certain point that at least one of Russell Wilson or Justin Fields would return to the Pittsburgh Steelers next year, the team's four-game losing streak to close out the regular season may have thrown a wrench into those plans.
Should the Steelers fall to the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round of the playoffs on Saturday night while showing no signs of life on offense, the team's front office could choose to let both of their current signal callers walk in free agency and explore other options at the position.
One name who is sure to be linked to Pittsburgh over the coming months, assuming he doesn't retire, is Aaron Rodgers.
The four-time MVP and 10-time Pro Bowler has stated that he will consider hanging up his spikes this offseason, but Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer believes that the 41-year-old may covet one last ride before heading off into the sunset à la his former Green Bay Packers teammate Brett Favre.
"I think it's also possible that he has a Brett Favre hair across his a**," Breer said on The Dan Patrick Show. "You could see a Vikings year for Favre from Rodgers somewhere else. I don't think it's impossible that maybe one last time he wants to come back and put everything into it."
Favre, who announced his retirement before reneging on his words on several occasions, signed with the Minnesota Vikings entering his age-40 season in 2009 and led the team to an NFC title game appearance. He also spent the 2010 campaign with the franchise before officially ending his career.
With a new regime set to take over for the New York Jets, Rodgers is unlikely to return to the organization should he keep playing. He has one year left remaining on his contract, but because New York would take on less dead money by releasing him as opposed to initiating a trade, Rodgers could very well hit the open market.
After suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 1 of 2023, he threw for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while the Jets finished with a 5-12 record this season.
Breer believes that New York's inability to meet its lofty expectations heading into the year could motivate Rodgers to suit up in 2025 and close his decorated career out on a more positive note, mentioning that the Steelers are a potential landing spot for his services should he do so.
"Do you think he wants to go out like this?" Breer said. "This is worse than the Achilles, isn't it? .. How would he look in Pittsburgh?"
While Rodgers is no longer the player that he was in his prime, he proved this year that he still has something left to give. Pittsburgh represents an ideal destination for him as a contender who could have an opening at quarterback this offseason, and we know that there's plenty of mutual respect between him and head coach Mike Tomlin.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!