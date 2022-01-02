Ravens Inactives vs. Rams: Lamar Jackson OUT

The Baltimore Ravens will not have their starting quarterback in Week 17.

The Baltimore Ravens have officially ruled quarterback Lamar Jackson out in Week 17 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Jackson returned to practice this week but suffered a setback in his ankle injury. He entered the weekend listed as questionable but was unable to go and has been officially named inactive for the game.

The Ravens will start backup Tyler Huntley for the third time this season. Huntley is 1-1 as a starter, throwing for 743 yards and three touchdowns to an interception.

The Ravens have also made wide receiver James Proche II, cornerback Anthony Averett, guard Ben Powers, wide receiver Miles Boykin, and linebackers Pernell McPhee and Odafe Oweh inactive against the Rams.

