Skip to main content
    •
    January 2, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Ravens Inactives vs. Rams: Lamar Jackson OUT

    The Baltimore Ravens will not have their starting quarterback in Week 17.
    Author:

    The Baltimore Ravens have officially ruled quarterback Lamar Jackson out in Week 17 against the Los Angeles Rams.

    Jackson returned to practice this week but suffered a setback in his ankle injury. He entered the weekend listed as questionable but was unable to go and has been officially named inactive for the game.

    The Ravens will start backup Tyler Huntley for the third time this season. Huntley is 1-1 as a starter, throwing for 743 yards and three touchdowns to an interception. 

    The Ravens have also made wide receiver James Proche II, cornerback Anthony Averett, guard Ben Powers, wide receiver Miles Boykin, and linebackers Pernell McPhee and Odafe Oweh inactive against the Rams.

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    T.J. Watt Scouts Browns Run Game

    Read More

    Joe Haden on Taking Advantage of Baker Mayfield

    How Steelers Can Move Into Final Wildcard Spot in Week 17

    Steelers Final Injury Report vs. Browns

    Cam Heyward on Best Memories of Ben Roethlisberger

    Steelers Place Two Starters on COVID-19 List

    Film Room: Breaking Down Browns Run Game

    USATSI_17345070_168388034_lowres
    News

    Ravens Inactives vs. Rams: Lamar Jackson OUT

    35 seconds ago
    USATSI_17068722_168388034_lowres
    News

    T.J. Watt Scouts Browns Run Game Ahead of Week 17 Matchup

    53 minutes ago
    USATSI_17255610_168388034_lowres
    News

    Joe Haden on Taking Advantage of Baker Mayfield

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17300379_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    How Steelers Could Move Into Final Playoff Spot in Week 17

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16094579_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Steelers Final Injury Report: Week 17 vs. Browns

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_17153915_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Steelers Activate Two Players From COVID-19 List

    Jan 1, 2022
    USATSI_16621915_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Steelers Friday Injury Report: Week 17 vs. Browns

    Dec 31, 2021
    2021_OTA_0525ce_0450
    News

    Cam Heyward Reflects on Best Memories of Ben Roethlisberger

    Dec 31, 2021