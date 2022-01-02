Ravens Inactives vs. Rams: Lamar Jackson OUT
The Baltimore Ravens have officially ruled quarterback Lamar Jackson out in Week 17 against the Los Angeles Rams.
Jackson returned to practice this week but suffered a setback in his ankle injury. He entered the weekend listed as questionable but was unable to go and has been officially named inactive for the game.
The Ravens will start backup Tyler Huntley for the third time this season. Huntley is 1-1 as a starter, throwing for 743 yards and three touchdowns to an interception.
The Ravens have also made wide receiver James Proche II, cornerback Anthony Averett, guard Ben Powers, wide receiver Miles Boykin, and linebackers Pernell McPhee and Odafe Oweh inactive against the Rams.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
T.J. Watt Scouts Browns Run Game
Read More
Joe Haden on Taking Advantage of Baker Mayfield
How Steelers Can Move Into Final Wildcard Spot in Week 17
Steelers Final Injury Report vs. Browns
Cam Heyward on Best Memories of Ben Roethlisberger
Steelers Place Two Starters on COVID-19 List
Film Room: Breaking Down Browns Run Game
- Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel
- Follow All Steelers on Twitter: @si_steelers
- Like and Follow All Steelers on Facebook