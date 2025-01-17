Ravens CB Reveals Steelers Locker Room Issues
The Pittsburgh Steelers played a disjointed brand of football throughout their late-season collapse, culminating in a five-game losing streak and another early exit in the postseason.
Pittsburgh's defense in particular took a nosedive after starting the year off as one of the league's premier units, and some collective frustration began bubbling to the surface as the situation devolved.
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who was a part of the team's winning effort over the Steelers in the Wild Card round, acknowledged that something felt off about Pittsburgh last weekend while likening its circumstances to those of the New York Jets.
"The team, to me, if you look just based off of what I very teeny bit know and based off what I feel like I've seen/how it is, I feel like there's an underlying thing there somewhere internally that reminds me kind of the Jets' current situation," Humphrey said on his Punch Line podcast. "Sometimes when I see quotes from Jets players, it seems like they're trying to speak in code and there's something that they wanna say that they can't just say. There's a couple times I read Jets quotes from certain players and it's like, no one just wants to dog somebody, or you can't really tell the media exactly what's going on. But it seems like how [the Steelers] kind of played in that game against us, it's like ... And I know something that I ain't gonna say."
Humphrey stopped short of revealing whatever information he was holding, though his relationship with both Patrick Queen and DeShon Elliott dating back to their time as teammates with the Ravens could mean that his comments hold some weight.
From Najee Harris admitting that the Steelers allowed outside noise affect their psyche to a reportedly rocky working relationship between Russell Wilson and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, there's a number of reasons that could've played a part in the team crashing the way they did.
Now, the next step for head coach Mike Tomlin and company is to figure out what the crux of the issue and how to weed out any provocateurs before it snowballs into a long-term issue heading into next season.
