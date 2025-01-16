Colin Cowherd Proposes Insane Steelers, Shedeur Sanders Trade
The Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback situation could go in a number of directions this offseason. Though retaining either Justin Fields or Russell Wilson is the most sensible option, there's an outside chance that the team could take a leap of faith and part with significant assets by trading up in the 2025 NFL Draft.
FS1's Colin Cowherd believes the Steelers should follow that line of thinking, stating on The Herd that they should offer up an exorbitant package centered around outside linebacker T.J. Watt, wide receiver George Pickens and two first-round picks with the intention of selecting Colorado's Shedeur Sanders.
Cowherd's idea is based on his belief that Fields, Wilson or a veteran free agent such as Aaron Rodgers wouldn't represent a true long-term answer for Pittsburgh. Instead, he thinks the franchise needs to rip the band-aid off and target a talent like Sanders in hopes of exiting quarterback purgatory.
Sanders is widely viewed as one of the top draft prospects at the position after throwing for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this past season. Cowherd also mentioned Miami's Cam Ward within that discussion, though he believes he'll ultimately end up as the Tennessee Titans' pick at No. 1 overall.
Cowherd conjured up a similar proposal for the Steelers last year, stating that they should offer Watt, Pickens and three first-rounders to the Chicago Bears for the No. 1 pick and the right to select Caleb Williams.
It would be quite the hefty price for Pittsburgh to pay, especially considering Sanders isn't nearly as lauded as Williams was entering the draft.
Both Watt and Pickens are entering the final years of their respective deals, and though the latter's time with the Steelers may very well come to an end this offseason one way or another, it's rare to see two high-impact players dealt together, especially on a team with playoff aspirations moving forward.
Throw in two first-round picks, and it's not a trade that would make a ton of sense for Pittsburgh unless it is certain Sanders will pan out.
The front office can't afford to wait until they're on the clock at pick No. 21 to choose their next quarterback, but parting with so many resources to move up and do so likely isn't in the cards either.
