Ravens Want Revenge on Steelers LB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers only poured fuel on the fire of their rivary with the Baltimore Ravens when they signed linebacker Patrick Queen to the richest free agent deal in team history. Queen, originally a first round pick of the Ravens, established himself as a top LB in the NFL during his tenure in Baltimore. His decision to join the Steelers sent shockwaves through the AFC North.
Not only did Queen join the competition, he's taking an active leadership role with the Steelers. Which is probably why some of his former teammates have been vocal bout Queen's decision to leave and look forward to playing him twice this upcoming season. His partner in crime with the Ravens, Roquan Smith recently joined The Ravens Lounge podcast and discussed playing against his former teammate.
"He's on the other side of the ball, so it's kind of hard for me to have anything to do with it," he said. "That'll be more of (Tyler) Lindbaum, D-Hen (Derrick Henry), Mark (Andrews), that'll be able to get after him."
There's certainly love and respect from both sides, but that all gets put aside when the game begins. Smith touched on that dynamic as well.
"But I have a great deal of respect for PQ when he was here," he said. "I have much love for him. Always care for him, but definitely when we play him, he gots to get dealt with by any means necessary."
Queen feels the same way. Since his arrival in Pittsburgh, he's spoken respectfully of his former organization, but he's drawn the ire of former teammates and fans with the way he's talked about Baltimore and his experience there. So much so, that former Steelers cornerback and current Ravens player Arthur Maulet felt the need to respond.
The arch rivals will have a chance to resolve any disputes on the football field. The two teams don't play head-to-head until the final eight weeks of the regular season. By that time, the two sides will have plenty of time to continue trash talking and building the rivalry.
