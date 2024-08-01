Former Steelers CB Responds to Patrick Queen
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers versus Baltimore Ravens rivalry is starting to heat up before the season even begins. With members of the Ravens on the Steelers roster, and vice versa, the two teams are hearing plenty of talk about each other. And some players are responding.
During training camp, Steelers new linebacker Patrick Queen discussed the differences between the Steelers and Ravens. After being drafted by Baltimore, the inside backer made a name for himself in the NFL in the AFC North. This offseason, he decided to stay within the division, but with a different team, and he's thrilled about the decision.
"At the end of the day, money makes you happy, but you also have to win to be happy. I’d rather win and be happy than be miserable with a lot of money," Queen told The Athletic's Mark Kaboly. "It’s a better atmosphere here for me. Everybody is cool, the people are cool, the players are cool and the food spots are better. I am a big food guy. I love food. I am more of a true food guy rather than a seafood guy. I like meat and stuff like that. It’s just a better atmosphere for me here."
Former Steelers cornerback and current Raven, Arthur Maulet, heard the noise from Queen and decided to respond.
"'P.Q.,' we know the food is not better, bro," Maulet told reporters. "We know the city is not better, bro. Come on, come on now."
Queen saw the response and continued to have fun with the situation. This time, it was through X.
And, of course, like all good rivalries, the two decided they'd have some fun with each other through the comments.
While things between the Steelers and Ravens always seem to be respectful, expect plenty of classic, old-school rivalry when they step on the field this season. As two of the top teams in the AFC North, the competitions will be fierce, and both Queen and Maulet will be looking for opportunities to showcase themselves in the two showdowns.
