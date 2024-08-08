Ravens Sign Former Steelers WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are known as a wide receiver factory. They have an unflappable approach to drafting them, establishing a sterling reputation in that category. They also have a strong development system, which has given rise to stars like Antonion Brown, Mike Wallace, Emmanuel Sanders, and now George Pickens is the latest in the line of succession.
That's why receivers that once played with the Steelers tend to get multiple opportunities in the NFL. Anthony Miller is the latest former Steelers receiver to get that next shot. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Baltimore Ravens are expected to sign the 29-year old pass-catcher. Schultz shared the scoop via his X account.
Miller, originally a second round selection by the Chicago Bears in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was a superstar in the University of Memphis football program, posting back-to-back seasons of 1,400+ receiving yards his final two years in college.
He had a few solid seasons with the Bears at the beginning of his career. He had three straight seasons with 400 or more receiving yards, including a career high 656 yards during the 2019 season. Over his NFL career, he's accumulated 1,589 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Miller joined the Steelers organization in October of 2021, joining their practice squad. He played in one game that season, recording a single reception, and signed a futures/reserve contract with the team for the following season. He impressed some at training camp, but a shoulder injury ended his 2022 campaign. He signed another contract with the Steelers, but was released before the 2023 season began.
Now, Miller receives another chance to earn a role in Baltimore. He joins the Ravens in what could be his final NFL opportunity. Luckily for Miller, he gets to try out with an organization that has one of the best quarterbacks in the league and Super Bowl ambitions.
