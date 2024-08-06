Steelers QB Russell Wilson Takes Significant Step Forward
PITTSBURGH -- Russell Wilson's participation so far at Pittsburgh Steelers' training camp is limited. The QB was mostly an observer over the first two weeks of practice and Mike Tomlin indicated the team was taking an intentionally slow approach to returning Wilson to game speed. He threw some passes and participated in drills, but that was the extent of it.
Thankfully for the Steelers and Wilson, he's increasing his participation in team activities. Wilson joined the team for walk-throughs for the first time, an encouraging sign that he was participating early on. Once team drills began, he and Justin Fields alternated snaps during the seven shots portion of practice. This marked the first time Wilson was involved in the drill. He later participated in some one-on-one drills as well, giving him his first opportunities to connect with his receivers in a more game-like situation.
The team is remaining cautious with Wilson. During seven shots, he reportedly handed the ball off several times during his reps. However, he made a nice pass to star receiver George Pickens for his lone pass attempt during seven shots. The play resulted in a touchdown for the offense. When the team drills began, Fields took the first reps. ESPN's Brooke Pryor shared some observations from her X account.
Wilson suffered a calf injury right before training camp began for the Steelers. After speaking to the media on arrival day, he was a surprise non-participant when practice opened up the following day. As a result of his absence and Fields' performance, the QB competition in Pittsburgh is wide open. Wilson remains in pole position and presumptive starter, but it's no surprise that he's increasing his work load as the first preseason game approaches and Fields continues to impress.
The Steelers have to be encouraged by Wilson's progress. Their patient efforts are paying off and allowing the veteran plenty of time to heal. Now in the third week of training camp, Wilson is ready to re-establish the pecking order of the QB room in Pittsburgh.
Some of this reporting is contributed by Steelers OnSI Publisher Noah Strackbein
Make sure you bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more