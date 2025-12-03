Another Massive Name Believes Steelers Should Let Mike Tomlin Go

As the Pittsburgh Steelers continue nosediving, the calls for the organization and head coach Mike Tomlin to move on from one another have gotten increasingly louder.

Even Ben Roethlisberger, who won Super Bowl XLIII with Tomlin and spent 15 seasons playing for him, believes Pittsburgh should consider ushering in a new regime and thus allow his former head coach to explore his options elsewhere, which could include going the collegiate route.

"Maybe it's a clean-house time. Maybe it's time," Roethlisberger said on his "Footbahlin" podcast, per Steelers Depot's Ross McCorkle. "I like Coach Tomlin. I have a lot of respect for Coach Tomlin. But maybe it's best for him, too. Maybe a fresh start for him is what's best. Whether that's in the pros, maybe go be Penn State's head coach. You know what he would do in Penn State? He would probably go win national championships."

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin looks on during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Tomlin's Other Job Opportunities

If Pittsburgh doesn't turn its season around and either misses the playoffs or loses in the Wild Card round even if it were to make it, there's certainly a possibility that the organization could look to move on from Tomlin after 19 seasons.

Though there's been some speculation about Tomlin leaving the Steelers over the last few years, it feels like the situation could actually reach a boiling point this time around.

With that being said, though, Tomlin would immediately jump to the top of the list of available head coaching candidates in the NFL. He's turned in 18 non-losing campaigns in a row since becoming head honcho for Pittsburgh in 2007, and he's built up a ton of respect around the league en route to his 189 wins, which ranks No. 11 all-time.

As a result, there's just about no world in which Tomlin would accept an opportunity with Penn State or any other collegiate program. He stated that "there’s not a booster with a big enough blank check" for him when asked if he'd consider heading to the NCAA back in 2021, and there's no reason to believe his stance on the matter has changed over the past four years.

Should Steelers Actually Move On from Tomlin?

Tomlin cemented himself as a Steelers legend a long time ago, and it wouldn't be easy for the organization to actually let him walk, but that outcome may be in the interest of both parties.

It's unlikely that Pittsburgh would straight-up fire Tomlin, though, with a mutual parting of ways serving as the likeliest course of action should the two sides end their partnership.

"Here's what you do: you don't fire a coach like Coach Tomlin," Roethlisberger said. "He's a Hall of Fame coach. What you do is you come to an understanding and agreement, and it's like, 'Hey, listen, I think it's probably best for both of us.'"

Tomlin is among the best leaders in the sport and has cultivated a strong culture in Pittsburgh, but perhaps his messaging has become stale in the team's locker room.

The Steelers are in need of sweeping changes across the board, and it may start with a head coaching search this offseason should Tomlin leave.

