Bengals Defender Guarantees Win Against Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have now played two of their divisional games, with one each against the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns. The only team they have yet to play is the Bengals, which they will take on next week.
With the game looming in the distance, Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt took to X to guarantee that the Bengals will emerge victorious when they host the Steelers on December 1.
The Steelers finished the previous season with an exemplary division record of 5-1, dropping one game to the Browns but beating the Ravens and Bengals twice each.
The Bengals have had quite the rough season, with a 4-7 record through 11 games on the year. Nothing has seemed to click for the team, and their inability to play a complete game on both sides of th eball has made it hard for them to be competitive in the AFC North.
Now, the offense looks the best it has been in years and the defense is as good as ever. If the Steelers end up winning against the Bengals, Pratt would become the second Bengals defensive player to make a statement about the other team and lose after.
Cam Taylor-Britt used a media availability to call the Washington Commanders offensive a "college offense", meaning that the Bengals would have no trouble stopping it. The Commanders would go on to win the game by scoring 38 points, dispelling Taylor-Britt's comments.
With the Steelers having the intention of making a long playoff run, a win against a divisional opponent in the Bengals would go a long way in proving they can handle it. Quarterback Joe Burrow is one of the toughest the Steelers will face all season, providing a test against elite competition that is sure to be replicated in the playoffs.
