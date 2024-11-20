Steelers Put Cory Trice Return on Hold
The Pittsburgh Steelers wrapped up their short week of practice on Wednesday afternoon as they ready themselves for a Thursday Night Football showdown against the Cleveland Browns.
Cornerback Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring), despite registering as a full participant each day this week, was ruled out on the Steelers' final injury report.
There appeared to be some momentum towards Pittsburgh activating him from the reserve/injured list in time for the Cleveland game, but they ultimately opted to play things safe and not rush him back before he's fully healthy.
Trice had his 21-day return window opened last Thursday ahead of the Steelers' Week 11 win over the Baltimore Ravens. The 24-year-old made his NFL regular season debut in Week 1 versus the Atlanta Falcons and appeared in the team's following two contests as well before being placed on injured reserve after Week 3.
A seventh-round pick out of Purdue in 2023, he missed his entire rookie year with a torn ACL that he sustained during training camp. Trice played admirably in his limited action this season, posting an interception over 29 defensive snaps, and will provide some high-upside depth to Pittsburgh's secondary once he returns to the active roster.
If he is not activated before the conclusion of his return window, he will be forced to miss the rest of the campaign.
Outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (ankle) will miss a second-straight game after not practicing throughout the week. He suffered his injury against the Washington Commanders in Week 10, and we'll see if his status changes for the Steelers' Week 13 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee/NIR - Resting Vet) did not receive a game designation after he was inactive against Baltimore last Sunday. He missed the first practice of the week, though was a full participant each of the past two days.
