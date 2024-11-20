HBO Releases First Steelers Hard Knocks Trailer
PITTSBURGH -- HBO released the first Hard Knocks trailer, which features the Pittsburgh Steelers heavily.
The new season of Hard Knocks, a reality sports documentary show that goes behind-the-scenes to practices, meetings, games, etc., will feature the entire AFC North Division, including the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Steelers.
Hard Knocks, which started in 2001, generally focuses on one team and how they go through training camp and get ready for the upcoming season.
HBO wanted to highlight the AFC North, which holds a reputation for the fiercest rivalries in the NFL and some of the most important games each season.
This season of Hard Knocks will focus on each of the four teams as they play throughout the year, with the first episode coming out on Dec. 3.
Steelers that feature in the trailer include quarterback Russell Wilson, linebacker/edge rusher T.J. Watt, head coach Mike Tomlin, wide receiver George Pickens, defensive tackle Cameron Heyward and even wide receiver Brandon Johnson, who is no longer with the team.
It also shows safeties DeShon Elliott and Damontaee Kazee celebrating with each other after a big play.
The footage in the trailer is not just games at Acrisure Stadium, but also of their practices down at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, the Steelers' training facility in the South Side Flats.
There are also Steelers that speak in the trailer. Pickens says, "Enjoy the Show" while stretching before a game. Tomlin says, "We're going to remain aggressive. It's football right here. Let's go." and "Gimme a sack right here."
HBO also included shots of Steelers fans at Acrisure Stadium, fully decked out in team regalia and waving their terrible towels, as well as the Pittsburgh Steeline, the professional drumline who perform at home games.
The Steelers won a huge game against the Ravens in Week 11, 18-16 at home, to improve to 8-2. It's their best start to a season since 2020, when they began 11-0. Placekicker Chris Boswell hit six field goals in the victory.
Pittsburgh also remains on top of the AFC North, with the Ravens dropping down to 7-4, the Bengals losing on the road to the Los Angeles Chargers to fall to 4-7 and the Browns also losing on the road, with a 35-14 defeat to the New Orlean Saints, dropping to 2-8
The Steelers travel to face the Browns for a primetime matchup on Nov. 21, as they'll look to win in Cleveland for the first time since 2021.
