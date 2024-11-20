Steelers Could Lose Andy Weidl to Jets
In the wake of the New York Jets firing general manager Joe Douglas on Tuesday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler mentioned that a Pittsburgh Steelers executive is a potential candidate to take over that opening.
Andy Weidl, who is currently the Steelers' assistant general manager, was one of a handful of names that Fowler threw out as logical targets whom the Jets may covet once they formally begin their search.
To be clear, he was not reporting that New York has reached out to, or registered, any official interest in Weidl up to this point. Rather, Fowler pointed out that the organization will almost certainly train its focus on individuals who have had a hand in building contenders, and he certainly fits that criteria.
Weidl is a Pittsburgh native who was hired by the Steelers when Omar Khan took over as the team's GM once Kevin Colbert stepped down from his post in 2022.
He began his front office career as a Player Personnel Assistant for the Steelers in 1998 and 1999 before becoming a National Combine Scout with the New Orleans Saints from 2000 to 2002 and a Northeast Area Scout from 2003 to 2004.
Weidl was then a scout for the Baltimore Ravens under various titles for over a decade from 2005 to 2016 before joining the Philadelphia Eagles, where he worked with Douglas.
He was first an Assistant Director of Player Personnel with the team in 2016 and 2017 before earning a promotion to Director of Player Personnel in 2018 and later to Vice President of Player Personnel, a title he held until returning to Pittsburgh.
Weidl has helped the Steelers put together several impressive draft classes and had his name pop up for GM openings last offseason, so it's no surprise that he could become a hot commodity this time around as well.
The Jets are in a rough spot, having not made the playoffs since the 2010 season while holding a 3-8 record on the year with plenty of questions surrounding their roster.
Any top job around the league is desirable, however, and perhaps Weidl could become the man to turn things around in New York.
