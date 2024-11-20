Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger Hits Browns With Brutal Jab
Even in retirement, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is still prodding the Cleveland Browns.
When discussing the Steelers' Week 11 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on his Footbahlin podcast, Roethlisberger stated that Pittsburgh still has to respect and prepare for them in a serious manner. As for the Browns, however, those same principles may not apply.
"You still have to," Roethlisberger said. "You're still going into it. It's not like you're playing Cleveland, right? ... Did I say that out loud?"
While he made that statement in jest, there is some truth behind every good joke.
Roethlisberger has always held a bit of a grudge against the Browns, which is understandable given his background. After growing up just a few hours away from Cleveland, he became a collegiate star at Miami (OH), where he won the Mid-American Conference MVP and Offense Player of the Year awards in 2003 while having his No. 7 retired.
After Eli Manning and Phillip Rivers went off the board at No. 1 and No. 4 overall, respectively, as part of a draft day trade between the New York Giants and San Diego Chargers in 2004, the quarterback-needy Browns were sitting pretty at No. 6. Though Roethlisberger was the clear top option left at the position, they didn't select the hometown kid in favor of tight end Kellen Winslow II.
We know how the story played out from there. "Big Ben" finished his 18-year NFL career with a regular season record of 26-2-1 versus Cleveland while throwing for 6,896 yards and 42 touchdowns.
Additionally, he helped the Steelers win two Super Bowls and is one of the most decorated quarterbacks of all-time while the Browns haven't found a franchise signal caller in decades.
The two teams are set to face off against one another at Huntington Bank Field on Thursday Night Football in Week 12. Pittsburgh will look to advance to 9-2 on the year while Cleveland comes in tied for the second-worst record in the league at 2-8.
