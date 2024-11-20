Insider Questions Steelers Benching Broderick Jones
The Pittsburgh Steelers have morphed into a well-oiled machine as they sit atop the AFC North with a 8-2 record. The team's current situation at right tackle with Broderick Jones, however, could hinder them as they trek deeper into a season that otherwise holds a ton of potential.
In an appearance on 93.7 The Fan, Steelers insider Mark Kaboly made it clear that his patience is wearing thin with the second-year player, leading him to question just how long the organization will stick by him.
"How long do they wait, or do they wait, for Broderick Jones?" Kaboly said.
He went on to state that Pittsburgh likely hasn't made a change at the position given a lack of preferable options or depth currently at its disposal.
"It's probably because of what they have," Kaboly said. "But you cannot continue to have right tackle play like that."
Jones' performance has been the source of much discontent and discourse all year. Selected with the No. 14 overall pick out of Georgia in the 2023 NFL Draft, he started the Steelers' final 10 games of his rookie campaign and remained in that role entering his sophomore season while 2024 first-rounder Troy Fautanu worked his way back from a knee injury.
After a rough go of it in Week 1 where he allowed two sacks to the Atlanta Falcons, Jones was effectively benched for Fautanu. Pittsburgh's plan against the Denver Broncos in Week 2 was to rotate the two players at right tackle, but after Jones committed three penalties on a single drive, Fautanu received the remainder of the snaps.
Fautanu wouldn't appear in another game as he sustained a dislocated kneecap that prematurely ended his year, thrusting Jones right back into the spotlight.
He's had his ups and downs throughout the season, but it's safe to say that he's struggled more than he's excelled. The 23-year-old, per Pro Football Focus, has given up 25 pressures and eight sacks to go with nine penalties.
After what was perhaps his best showing of the year versus the Washington Commanders in Week 10, he took a major step back in a Week 11 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. Jones was flagged three times on the day while ceding a quarterback takedown on four total pressures.
Head coach Mike Tomlin supported him after the contest, referencing Jones' age and talent level as reasons why he isn't eager to move on from him. There's no denying that he could eventually become a stalwart for the Steelers, but he's far from a finished product at this moment.
Kaboly suggested Spencer Anderson as a potential Jones replacement, though he's relatively inexperienced himself as a fellow 2023 draftee and is more suited to play on the interior of the offensive line.
Pittsburgh appears content allowing Jones to earn his lumps and continue developing as the season progresses. He likely would be sidelined if the team had a true alternative solution available, but he may be the best they have right now even when taking his shortcomings into consideration.
