NFL Analyst Makes Brutal Steelers Guarantee
The schedules have been released for the 2025 NFL season and the hopes of another winning campaign for the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to be dashed. After DraftKings favored the Steelers in just six games, radio host Adam Schein echoed a similar sentiment.
Schein said on Mad Dog Sports Radio that the Steelers will finally experience a losing season under head coach Mike Tomlin.
“We’re going to predict it, again, one of these years we’re going to be right,” Schein said. “Mike Tomlin is going to have a losing record this year.”
It seems like Schein has been looking for a losing record for Tomlin for quite some time, but he remains one of the most successful coaches in the NFL. Through 18 years as the Steelers head coach, Tomlin has never put up a record below .500.
Tomlin and the Steelers have been major disappointments for several years now and haven’t won a playoff game since 2016, but they still manage to claw out winning records in the regular season.
“I guarantee this is the year,” Schein continued. “They are worse at quarterback; they don’t have a quarterback. Worse at receiver. Worse at running back. Schedule is difficult. I think the Jets are going to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers week No. 1 of the season.”
The Steelers are still waiting for 41-year-old free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers to decide if he wants to play in Pittsburgh. Schein did say he might change his opinion of things if Rodgers does sign with the Steelers, but it’s unlikely.
Schein carried his prediciton over to VSiN, saying the Steelers will finish with under 8.5 wins this season.
"Pittsburgh's under is going to hit this year," Schein said. "I think Pittsburgh realistically is going to start the season with losses galore... This is going to be a five or six-win football team."
A lot of people are already counting the Steelers out for the 2025 season. Without a quarterback decision made, and a string of unsuccessful seasons, Tomlin and the Steelers will be fighting an uphill battle all season.
