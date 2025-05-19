Former Ravens QB Named Steelers Aaron Rodgers Alternative
PITTSBURGH -- In the blink of an eye, the Pittsburgh Steelers are just over a week away from the beginning of Organized Team Activities (OTAs). Following rookie minicamp, this is the first big step towards the 2025 season. The expanded roster that will battle for the final 53-man group is set, aside from one glaring position.
The Steelers are still waiting on an answer from Aaron Rodgers and their quarterback room is incomplete until then. Mason Rudolph is the presumptive number one QB until another one arrives, but the leading thought is that the veteran Rodgers will sign and be in attendance at some point during offseason training.
If that doesn't happen, the Steelers leave themselves in QB limbo. They'd have Rudolph, veteran backup Skylar Thompson, and rookie Will Howard as their three quarterbacks, giving them easily a bottom-5 QB room in the NFL. According to Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports, however, the organization has a few other options to turn to if Rodgers opts to retire or sign elsewhere. In a recent article, he named former Baltimore Ravens QB and 2022 Pro Bowler Tyler Huntley as the top remaining option to fill out the Steelers' depth chart.
"While there are still parts of his game that need refining," he wrote. "Huntley would nonetheless be a very viable option for the Steelers if Rodgers decides to spend the 2025 season doing something else with his time."
The formerly undrafted Huntley has spent his entire career as a backup and spot starter, but has shown intrigue in small sample sizes. As the number two to Lamar Jackson in Baltimore, he helped save their 2022 season when Jackson was lost for the season. His costly fumble in the postseason sealed their season. but they wouldn't have made the postseason at all without Huntley stepping up.
Last season as the backup to Tua Tagovailoa for the Miami Dolphins, he was needed to start six games in relief of an injured Tagovailoa. In those starts, the team went 3-3, but what stood out was his excellent completion percentage. He landed nearly 65% of his passes while throwing for three touchdowns and three interceptions.
As an emergency option for the Steelers, this suggestion has merit. Huntley has shown an ability to win in brief spurts, and he could do that in Pittsburgh. His athleticism would be similar to how Justin Fields was last season. With the Rodgers decision still looming, don't be surprised if the organization turns to another veteran option to fill out their QB room.
