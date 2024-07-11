Bill Belichick Joins Former Steelers DB on Inside the NFL
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are thrilled to no longer face Bill Belichick on a yearly basis. The Hall of Fame head coach had the Steelers' number throughout his coaching career as the Patriots and Steelers battled for AFC supremacy in the 2000's.
Thankfully for the Steelers, Belichick is done terrorizing the league and is taking his talents to the media side of football. The NFL announced that the legendary coach would be joining former Steelers safety Ryan Clark, Chad Johnson, and Kyle Long on Inside the NFL on the CW. The league sent out the news via their X account.
CW President Dennis Miller setd out a statement following the news release as well. He shared his excitement to have Belichick on board.
“Bill Belichick joining Inside the NFL is a true game-changer for this storied franchise and The CW," he said. Not only is he one of the most accomplished coaches in NFL history, but his knowledge and passion for football is truly unmatched. Fans will now get the chance to hear his insights and better understand the nuances of the game from the master himself. We cannot wait for Bill, Ryan, Chad and Chris to deliver a championship-caliber show all season long.”
This marks a further dive into the sports media world for Belichick. He departed the New England Patriots' franchise following the 2023 season. After a brief search for another head coaching position, Belichick opted to step away from the league entirely.
He then pivoted to television and radio appearances to discuss the NFL and give his keen insights. His first big foray into the venture was during the 2024 NFL Draft. He appeared as a special guest and analyst on The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN,
Following his appearance there, it seemed clear he was going down a new path outside the NFL. ESPN and NBC Sports were rumored to be pursuing him for a full-time job. With this announcement, NFL fans will need to get used to seeing and hearing from Bill Belichick all season long.
