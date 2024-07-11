Steelers Rival Finds Another Impressive QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers may have another name to watch out for the AFC North, and even if he's not the starter, he's developing into a piece to the puzzle for the defending divisional champs.
The Baltimore Ravens added another athletic quarterback to their roster this offseason, selecting Kentucky passer Devin Leary in the sixth-round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Since then, he's done plenty to impress, and is catching the eye of the team's quarterbacks coach heading into training camp.
"[Devin Leary is] arm-talented, smart [and] competitive, [He] can make all the throws on the field, and he's doing a really good job of learning the offense and executing the offense," quarterbacks coach Tee Martin said.
The Ravens aren't even considering taking anything away from Lamar Jackson. He's their MVP, the league's MVP and one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. But having another up-and-comer behind him only makes things less relaxing for the rest of the AFC North - including the Steelers.
At one point during his college career, Leary played for NC State, and looked like a potential first-round pick. In 2021, he finished the season with 35 touchdowns and just four interceptions, and beat Sam Howell and the North Carolina Tar Heels in the final game of the season.
In 2022, he dealt with injuries, throwing just 11 touchdowns. The next season, he transferred to Kentucky and threw 25 touchdowns but also 12 interceptions.
Still, despite and up-and-down college career, the Ravens believe they having something special in their young quarterback
"He played in a pro-styled system at [the University of] Kentucky, his last year [after playing] four years at N.C State. [It's] a different type of system, but we're kind of a marriage of both," Martin continued. "He's comfortable in what we're doing. [He's] very talented, extremely talented. I look forward to him playing in the preseason."
While no one in the NFL wishes for injury, the Ravens frequently find themselves using their backup quarterback. It comes with the territory of having an athletic passer, and after losing Tyler Huntley to the Cleveland Browns, they're hoping Leary becomes a name they can count on when needed.
