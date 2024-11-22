Steelers' George Pickens Rips Browns
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' 24-19 loss to the Cleveland Browns was topped off with wide receiver George Pickens fighting defensive back Greg Newsome in the back of the endzone during a last-second hail mary attempt.
Afterward, Pickens said "nothing" happened at the end of the game, but didn't finish there. When asked about the outcome of the game and what played into it, he took his shot at the Browns.
"Conditions played a huge, huge part in today’s game. I don’t really think the Cleveland Browns are a good team at all. The conditions kinda saved them," Pickens said after the game.
Things were physical all night between the Steelers and Browns, which is expected in an AFC North showdown. The third-year wideout finished with four receptions for 48 yards, marking his worst performance since Russell Wilson took over as the starting quarterback.
The Browns weren't phased by Pickens, even with his brawl after the game and words in the locker room. According to ESPN's Browns reporter Daniel Oyefusi, Cleveland players weren't holding back on their thoughts about the wideout in the locker room.
"He fake tough. He wasn’t even going for the ball," Oyefusi overheard Browns players say.
This won't be the last time the Steelers and Browns meet, meaning there's another matchup between Pickens and Cleveland's defense on the horizon. The two AFC North teams will meet again in Week 14, with only one game between their first battle.
Expect things to be even more tense when the Browns head to Pittsburgh, and expect plenty of attention to be geared toward Pickens after his actions and words this week.
As for what the Steelers need to do next after falling to 8-3 and snapping their five-game winning streak, Pickens had a simple answer.
"Just keep grinding."
Pittsburgh heads to Cincinnati in Week 13 with a third shot at the AFC North. Through two games, they're 1-1.
