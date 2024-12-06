Browns CB Goes Off on Steelers WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers versus Cleveland Browns matchup is already red hot and only seems to be getting hotter. With George Pickens and Creg Newsome continuing to exchange words, the players seem to be taking "rivalry" to a new level.
After the last matchup ended with Pickens and Newsome fighting in the endzone, the two players haven't stopped. And after Pickens was asked about Newsome and said he didn't know who he even was, the Browns cornerback has retaliated, firing back about the selfishness of the Steelers wideout.
"We say it in our room, smart, tough, accountable, resiliant team. And I'm all about the team," Newsome said. "Obviously, he's a guy that cares more so about himself. And you can see that in the penalties that he causes. And to me, my job is to to whatever I can to help the team win."
Pickens said multiple times in his weekly media session that his focus is on the Steelers' gameplan and focusing on his team playing their best football. However, he did say he goes "off their record" to determine that the Browns are not a good team this season.
With an 0-1 record this year against Cleveland, Pittsburgh will be looking to quiet all the noise and keep things civil at the same time. That seems like an extra challenge with Newsome and Pickens already starting to exchange back-and-forths.
