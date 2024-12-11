Browns Release WR After Embarrassing Steelers Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers claimed their "get right" game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 14, beating their AFC North rivals 27-14 at Acrisure Stadium. As the game closed and it became clear Pittsburgh was going to win, Cleveland had some mishaps. Two in particular, migth have cost one wide receiver his spot on the roster.
The Browns added former first-round pick Kadarius Toney to their practice squad during the season after the Kansas City Chiefs moved on him from. The one-time New York Giant became the Browns' primary punt returner upon his arrival, and was in that role as the team headed to Pittsburgh for Week 14.
Toney's day against the Steelers wasn't great. Down 20 points late in the second half, Toney decided to throw the football at Steelers gunner Ben Skowronek after a fair catch. With refs in sight, the punt returner got called for taunting, sending the Browns back 15 yars.
Then, on the next punt return, Toney muffed the punt, only to be recovered by the player he was just taunting, Skowronek.
Now, Toney is available once again. The Browns decided to waive the veteran wideout following the game, moving on from a player who's had more than one issue throughout his NFL career.
As a free agent, it's uncertain where the former Florida star and first-round pick ends up. But with the season winding down and the Browns officially eliminated from the postseason, Cleveland is moving in a different direction.
