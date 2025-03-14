Bills Sign Former Steelers Rookie Starter
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers third-round pick Kendrick Green is headed to his third NFL team, signing with the Buffalo Bills, the team announced.
Green spent two seasons with the Steelers, starting as a rookie at center in 2021. The third-round pick out of Illinois struggled while transitioning to a new position and did not see the field in a game the following season.
The year after, Green was traded to the Houston Texans just before the season began, and has spent the last two years with the AFC South team.
Now, Green is off to Buffalo where he'll look to compete for a roster spot with the Bills. The 26-year-old has played in 20 games since leaving Pittsburgh, making four starts. Working at his natural position of guard, he found a role as a swing depth piece in Houston, and is now looking to do the same in Buffalo.
Green will become the latest Steelers to head to Buffalo after the Bills signed wide receiver Chase Claypool last offseason. Mitch Trubisky joined him, returning to the Bills after two years with Pittsburgh. And Larry Ogunjobi joined Buffalo's roster this spring, shortly after he was released by the Steelers in free agency.
