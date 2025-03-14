Steelers Sign a QB; Giving Up on Aaron Rodgers?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers finally added a quarterback. It wasn't who everyone is waiting on, and it wasn't who many thought their "plan B" was. Instead, it's a familiar face who left a starter - and might return as one as well.
The Steelers inked Mason Rudolph to a two-year deal, bringing back the 29-year-old for his third stint with the team. Rudolph's time in Pittsburgh has been up and down, but he ended his last run by carrying the team to the playoffs and putting up a fight against the Buffalo Bills in a tundra.
Now he returns with an opportunity to compete again. The Steelers are still waiting on Aaron Rodgers, but tensions seem to be growing on Pittsburgh's side. No one knows what Rodgers is contemplating or how it's going to take. But the Steelers may not be sitting around waiting forever to know if he's their starting quarterback.
Is Rudolph the answer for Pittsburgh? He might be. The team doesn't seem to want Russell Wilson back, and after losing Justin Fields, not landing Sam Darnold and waiting on Rodgers, they decided to sign their "plan B." That plan appears to be Rudolph.
What does that mean for the team's Super Bowl plans? Or their future plans at quarterback? And how are the newcomers feeling about the uncertainty at the team's most important position?
There are a lot of questions about the Pittsburgh Steelers right now. All of which get answered when they finalize their QB room. Depending on if Rodgers ends up in Pittsburgh or not, those answers change - but maybe not as drastically as you'd think. Right now, the team is just trying to take it one step at a time, but are looking to hear from Rodgers soon. Very soon.
