Insider: Steelers Next Choice is Jameis Winston
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have landed their first quarterback of the offseason, signing former Steeler Mason Rudolph to a two-year deal. That being said, the starting job is still up for grabs for the team, leading to the team still pursuing the pre-eminent name in Aaron Rodgers.
Latest reports said that the Steelers were fully in on Rodgers, leading the decision to fall within the hands of Rodgers. While the Steelers wait, people have weighted other options for the team.
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio has suggested another option if Rodgers does not work out in former Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston. Winston took over the starting job in Cleveland last season following a season-ending injury to Deshaun Watson, leading to a roller-coaster of play by Winston.
On the latest episode of Pro Football Talk with Chris Simms, Florio spoke about why he believes Winston is a good fit in Pittsburgh.
"I know they're gonna end up with who you think I know," Florio said. "I'm looking at him right now. Jameis Winston. If they don't sign Rodgers, they're gonna go with Jameis Winston. Because he can at least get the ball down the field to DK Metcalf."
Winston has a strong arm, but it leads to entirely mixed results. Winston set a Cleveland Browns record for passing yards in a single game with 497 as well as four touchdowns, but it came in a game where he threw 3 interceptions, two of which returned for a touchdown in a 41-32loss.
Winston would be a bit of a surprise for the Steelers, as Russell Wilson has been named an option throughout the offseason. However, if the team really doesn't want Wilson this season, and they are left without Rodgers in 2025, they could look at Winston as competition with Rudolph for the summer.
