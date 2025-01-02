Chargers Sign Former Steelers First-Round Pick
PITTSBURGH -- The Los Angeles Chargers are adding to their defense in preparation for their playoff run. According to Ari Meriov, Los Angeles is signing former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds.
Edmunds was the Steelers first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and spent five seasons in Pittsburgh, starting 75 games. He signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency in 2023 but was eventually traded to the Tennessee Titans. From there, he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but failed to make the 53-man roster.
Eventually, the Steelers brought him back, signing him off of Jacksonville's practice squad during the season. He played in five games for Pittsburgh after being poached, recording seven tackles.
Edmunds was released before Week 10 against the Washington Commanders after the Steelers activated Cam Sutton from his suspension.
The former first-round pick has tallied 465 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, six interceptions and 28 pass deflections throughout his career. He'll get an opportunity to work his way into the Chargers defense, working behind Pro Bowler Derwin James, as they prepare to head into the Wild Card round.
While the Steelers are favored to play the Houston Texans after claiming the fifth seed in the AFC, there is a possibility they play Los Angeles. If Pittsburgh wins the AFC North, which would require them beating the Bengals and the Ravens losing to the Browns, they would host the Chargers in the Wild Card game.
