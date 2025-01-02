Steelers OC Addresses Roman Wilson's Possible Return
Wide receiver Roman Wilson's rookie campaign with the Pittsburgh Steelers has been full of vicissitudes, with the most recent twist in his narrative coming on Tuesday as his 21-day return window began while he remained on the reserve/injured list.
Wilson (hamstring) has registered as a full participant in both practice sessions since stepping back on the field, but Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is channeling patience regarding his recovery and doesn't necessarily believe he'll suit up for a game in the immediate future.
"I think you take it really week-by-week," Smith said. "Hopefully we are playing long enough to where if it becomes an option, that's up to Mike [Tomlin] and the trainers.
"I do like what the NFL has done with the expanded practice squad, the elevations, the return to play, the IR, certainly allows guys like Roman and Logan [Lee] and Cole [Holcomb], especially here at the end of the year, it gives you a lot of roster flexibility, and at worst, if the opportunity is not there, you get those guys practicing. So we'll just see."
Going off of Smith's comments, it wouldn't appear as though Wilson is a candidate to play against the Cincinnati Bengals in the regular season finale in Week 18. Perhaps that's the most full-proof course of action, as despite the fact that the Steelers are still in the running for the AFC North crown, they have a playoff berth locked up and thus shouldn't feel the pressure to rush him back.
Wide receiver was a clear position of need going into last offseason, and while Pittsburgh engaged in trade discussions for stars such as Brandon Aiyuk, Wilson was the only significant addition as a third-round pick out of Michigan.
A sprained ankle he sustained at the beginning of training camp significantly hampered his development early on with the team, holding him out of all three preseason contests.
Wilson entered Week 3 without a game designation and was healthy enough to make his NFL debut by that point in the year, though he found himself among the Steelers' inactives until Week 6 versus the Las Vegas Raiders.
The 23-year-old logged a paltry five snaps in that contest, however, and did not record a reception before suffering a hamstring injury ahead of Week 7 that would later land him on IR.
There was some doubt that Wilson would return this season, though that outcome is now at least within the realm of possibility. With that said, however, the brakes likely need to be pumped on that front unless the Steelers embark on a run in the postseason.
