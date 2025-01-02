Steelers Could Make Huge Splash By Drafting Electrifying RB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a decision to make at running back this offseason, choosing who they'll offer contracts to and how they will go about replacing anyone in their backfield who leaves.
One name that'll bring plenty of excitement just put on a show during the College Football Playoff. Coming into the Peach Bowl, Arizona State were heavy underdogs to Texas. But behind their superstar running back, the Sun Devils created an electrifying matchup, and took the Longhorns into overtime to decide the winner.
Leaving the tournament, the Sun Devils say goodbye to Cam Skattebo, who will head to the NFL Draft after a Heisman finalist season. With an NCAA-leading 1,711 yards and 21 rushing touchdowns, the 5-foot-11, 215-pound senior will head to the pros, and the Steelers may be a team to watch for him.
The Steelers have an easy decision when it comes to Jaylen Warren. As an undrafted free agent just three seasons ago, Warren will head into the offseason as a restricted free agent. He'll see a nice pay raise compared to his $985,000 salary in 2024, but will still be inexpensive for the Steelers.
If they choose to bring him back, they likely move on from Najee Harris, letting the former first-round pick walk in free agency and head elsewhere for what will likely be a nice payday. From there, their best bet to replace him is the NFL Draft, where Skattebo would be sitting pretty in the second round.
Allowing Warren to be the explosive runner and pass-catcher, while Skattebo comes in as a bigger back who can pound his way for consistent yardage, while also have big play ability, is exactly what the Steelers have wanted. In a draft class that is loaded with talent at the running back position, it makes plenty of sense to try and find a rookie runner, and the NFL world will be waiting to see what the Sun Devils superstar can do at the next level.
Without wasting a first-round pick on a running back, or having to go out and sign someone in free agency, the Steelers can make a splash with an exciting name who just proved he can shine on the bigger stages.
His final college performance included 30 rushes for 143 yards, two touchdowns, and eight receptions for 99 yards. Next, he'll be looking to make an impact in the NFL. And the Steelers will be looking for a runner to revamp their backfield.
