Former QB Warns Steelers About Russell Wilson Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with a major injury early in the season, as quarterback Russell Wilson is in question for Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons due to a lingering calf injury. And after missing practice with "tightness," one former quarterback is sending a warning about his concerns.
Former NFL passer Chase Daniel went on social media to explain his concerns for Wilson and the Steelers, comparing the situation to many quarterbacks before him. None of them were able to have successful seasons with their calf injuries.
"Calf injury for Russell Wilson. Not good at all,” Daniel said. "For the Pittsburgh Steelers, I’m worried about the Pittsburgh Steelers, specifically Russell Wilson. He will not be able to move around. That is Russell Wilson’s game. Moving around the pocket. When you have a calf injury as a quarterback, it completely messes up your mechanics and your throwing motion."
Daniel referenced injuries to the Bengals' Joe Burrow and Jets' Aaron Rodgers. Burrow dealt with the calf injury throughout the summer and early into the season, while Rodgers ended up suffering a torn achilles just four plays into the season after calf issues during training camp.
"Look at Joe Burrow last year," Daniel said. "He was a complete shell of himself. Joe Burrow is a pocket passer. Russell Wilson needs to be on the move to be at his best."
"Even go back to last summer with Aaron Rogers. He had a calf injury in OTAs…Four plays into the season. He tears his Achilles. Not a good look. I’m worried about the Pittsburgh Steelers," he added.
The Steelers will make their decision before game day, but could be extra cautious with Wilson thanks to their backup in Justin Fields. But with this injury popping up this early in the season, it's a major concern about how long it's going to linger and if it'll hold Wilson back more than once throughout the year.
