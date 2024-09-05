Steelers Superstar Drawing LeBron James Comparison
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a superstar in T.J. Watt, and if you asked head coach Mike Tomlin, he'll refer to him as an "alien." But what about comparing him to one of the greatest basketball players of all time?
In a recent interview with The Offensive Line podcast, former New England Patriots star defender Devin McCourty dropped a very interesting take on Watt. Instead of the extraterrestrial comparisons the former Defensive Player of the Year typically gets, McCourty brought up another athlete with an even bigger status, saying he sees some LeBron James in Watt.
"T.J. Watt is kind of turning into LeBron James on defense," McCourty said. "There's this certain level of expectation that is greatness, but we look at it like 'That's just T.J. Watt. That's what he does.' When you take a step back, that's not normal. T.J. Watt is starting to climb into that [level with] Aaron Donald, his brother J.J. Watt, where they just have a certain level of dominance every single year."
That might be the oddest, but also the biggest compliment someone has made about Watt. The superstar edge rusher has been a three-time finalist for DPOY and won the award once. If you ask his brother J.J., he should've won it more than that. And if you ask anyone in Pittsburgh, they'd agree with you.
At 29-years-old, he's still going, too. Watt has no plans of slowing down and is still looking for his Super Bowl run with the Steelers. With the team being 1-11 all-time without Watt on the field, he's going to try and remain the biggest impact in Pittsburgh - and bring some playoff wins to the city this season.
With 401 tackles, 96.5 sacks, 27 forced fumbles, 10 fumble recoveries, seven interceptions, and 46 defended passes, Watt is headed to the Hall of Fame one day. For now, he's looking to continue his dominant run, and hopefully push himself even further into the Aaron Donald, J.J. Watt, LeBron James conversation.
