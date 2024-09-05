Steelers Star Shuts Down Patrick Mahomes Hype
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward may have ignited somewhat of a rivalry with the Kansas City Chiefs and their star quarterback Patrick Mahomes after playing down some of his quirks on the field that have made him such a spectacle in the eyes of fans.
On his podcast Not Just Football with Cam Heyward, the Steelers' sack artist stated his belief that some of the attention Mahomes gets is a bit overboard while also understanding that the overall praise is warranted based on his level of play.
"I don't think this player's the most overrated, but I think we hype up some of the craziest things," Heyward said. "I think a behind-the-back pass from Pat Mahomes is the most overhyped thing I've seen on my timeline. ... Pat Mahomes is a great talent, don't get me wrong. And then we act like some of these quarterbacks throw these passes that weren't done 20, 30 years ago. Dan Marino was throwing balls behind his back and playing his tail off, but then we act like Pat Mahomes is the first to ever do it."
As Heyward laid out himself, he isn't saying Mahomes is overrated or isn't deserving of fans giving him his flowers. After all, he is a three-time Super Bowl champion and arguably one of the most talented players in league history at just 28-years-old.
From Heyward's perspective, it's more so that the discourse surrounding Mahomes is not focused on what he brings to the table from a pure talent standpoint and is rather trained on his highlight plays that have been seen before and don't move the needle. Because of that, he believes some of the game's legends who came before Mahomes can be discredited as a result.
Again, Heyward's respect for Mahomes and what he's accomplished is clear. However, his comments could still be misinterpreted or received the wrong way even though his intentions were pure. It should be interesting to see whether anything comes of this situation before the Steelers and Chiefs face off at Acrisure Stadium on Christmas in Week 17.
Mahomes has a 3-0 record in his career against Pittsburgh, which includes a 42-21 playoff win from Jan. 16, 2022.
