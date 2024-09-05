Steelers' Russell Wilson Suffers Injury Setback
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback Russell Wilson was limited in the team's practice on Thursday afternoon with lingering effects from a calf injury, throwing a late curveball into the team's plans just days before their Week 1 bout with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
Wilson was seen around the team, though he did not have his helmet on and never took a snap throughout the day.
Head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that Wilson's calf tightened up on him and that he is visiting a doctor to have his situation further diagnosed.
Wilson did not appear on the team's injury report that released following Wednesday's practice and had been a full participant in recent days.
The Steelers are taking all of the proper precautions to ensure his injury doesn't worsen ahead of his regular season debut with the team. Per Tomlin, however, there isn't much concern from the team regarding his long-term availability.
Wilson initially suffered the injury during the Steelers' conditioning test at the beginning of training camp that limited his involvement in team sessions and even opened the door for Justin Fields to come in and challenge him for the starting job.
Wilson sat out of the team's opening preseson contest against the Houston Texans before playing a combined six series over their following two games against the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions.
He was officially named the starting quarterback last week and was also awarded the offensive captaincy for Pittsburgh on Monday as a result.
Wilson is coming off of a 2023 campaign with the Denver Broncos where he threw for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions with a completion percentage of 66.4%, the third-best rate of his 12-year career.
The Steelers signed Wilson to a one-year this offseason after the Broncos released him from a $245 million contract, taking on $85 million in dead money in the process.
