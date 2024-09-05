Steelers' Arthur Smith Opens Up About Return to Falcons
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith will go against some familiar faces in his first game in his new role when the team travels to take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1.
Smith, who was the Falcons' head coach for three seasons from 2021 to 2023, isn't getting caught up in any personal narratives surrounding the contest and is rather focusing all of his attention towards ensuring that his unit is well-prepared leading into Sunday.
"You've always got history somewhere," Smith said after Thursday's walkthrough. "Obviously it's unusual a little bit, but it's what it is. Your mindset's gotta be on our guys and whatever they can to win the game, so you've gotta have a neutral mindset about it."
Smith finished his tenure in Atlanta with an overall record of 21-30 while never reaching the postseason. He was hired for the position on Jan. 15, 2021, after spending two years as the Tennessee Titans' offensive coordinator and helping them secure back-to-back trips to the playoffs.
Smith was fired by the Falcons on Jan. 8, 2024 and was hired to run Pittsburgh's offense a short while later on Feb. 2, 2024.
When asked if it's easier to get his return trip to Atlanta out of the way so soon after being let go by the organization, Smith stated that he doesn't hold any grudges and isn't approaching this week any differently than he normally would.
"I'm not really like an emotional, petty person," Smith said. "You try to have discipline no matter who we're playing, whether it's us playing Atlanta this week or going to Denver next week for Russ. If you get caught up in that, you're caught up in the wrong thing."
Smith is tasked with turning around a Steelers offense that turned in a substandard 2023 campaign, finishing within the bottom-eight in the league in both yards and points per game despite making the postseason.
