Bears Sign Former Steelers WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Chicago Bears are bringing on a former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, signing Miles Boykin, according to the 33rd Team's Ari Meirov.
Boykin, 28, spent two seasons in Pittsburgh, primarily as a special teams ace. As a gunner, Boykin was viewed as one of the best punt and punt returner players on the roster, and held a strong place on the team because of it, operating in Danny Smith's unit.
On offense, the former Notre Dame star was used mostly as a run blocker, but also excelled in the role. The team eventually moved on, but for the two seasons he was in Pittsburgh, he became a staple of the roster that the coaching staff certainly enjoyed and could rely on.
Boykin will now join his fourth NFL team. Before the Steelers, he was a third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft for the Baltimore Ravens. He spent three seasons in Baltimore before signing with Pittsburgh in the offseason of 2022.
After the Steelers, he joined the New York Giants, where he did not appear in a game. Now, he's off to Chicago in hopes of earning a roster spot and continuing his career in the NFC.
