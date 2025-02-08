Chiefs Add Former Steelers CB Before Super Bowl
Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson could have his hand in NFL history after being elevated to the Kansas City Chiefs' active roster ahead of Super Bowl LIX.
If the Chiefs defeat the Philadelphia Eagles tomorrow night, they'd become the first-ever team to win The Big Game three years in a row.
Nelson, who initially announced his retirement last June, made his comeback by signing to Kansas City's practice squad in December.
The 32-year-old had neither appeared in, nor been elevated for, a game this season up to this point. His inclusion on the roster for Sunday's bout doesn't necessarily mean he'll be active or see the field, but it's quite the achievement nonetheless.
Nelson began his career with the Chiefs as a third-round pick out of Oregon State in 2015. He spent four seasons with the team before moving on to the Steelers as a free agent, whom he played in a combined 30 games for during the 2019 and 2020 campaigns.
Over that stretch, he recorded 109 tackles, three interceptions and two fumbles. Nelson then was a member of the Eagles in 2021 and the Houston Texans from 2022 to 2023 before temporarily hanging up his spikes.
In total, he's put up 456 tackles and 13 interceptions across 130 games spanning nine years.
