Russell Wilson Causing Drama With Steelers?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have no guarantees about who their quarterback will be in 2025. But reports are emerging that create a worrisome narrative about tension between the Steelers and Russell Wilson, and appear to be leading to the end of their time together.
Despite constant reports, including ones from Steelers On SI, Pittsburgh is looking to make Justin Fields their starter next season. The two sides will need to agree on a contract, but the hope is the land a "reasonable" deal and move forward with the former first-round pick.
Within the reports of Fields being the favorite, however, are headlines that the team prefers Wilson. They have reportedly expressed interest in the veteran QB, and Wilson himself stated the two sides have had conversations about a deal.
Reports have also surfaced about tension between Wilson and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, stating Smith denied Wilson the ability to change calls at the line of scrimmage later in the season. Well, those reports have been refuted, adding more details that, maybe, Wilson's team leaked that information with a skewed narrative.
The entire situation is getting strange. It feels as if there is a chance Wilson's team is trying to protect their player, while also forcing him back into Pittsburgh's eyes. Meanwhile, it appears the team really does want Fields to be their starter next season.
What's real and what's not? We may not know the full details on that. But the Steelers-Russell Wilson saga has taken some wild turns this offseason, and it feels like it's just getting started.
